U.S. Postal Service asking customers to clear walkways and areas around mailboxes

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The city of New York and the state of California sued the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents, saying the smugglers are engaging in “cigarette tax evasion” while postal workers look the other way. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

In the wake of mixtures of snow and ice, officials with the United States Postal Service are asking for the public’s help in keeping mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so all of the letter carriers are able to provide the safest, most efficient delivery service possible, this according to a news release from the Postal Service

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

· Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

· Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

· Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

· Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).