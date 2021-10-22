U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson treated at Walter Reed hospital after positive COVID-19 test

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on his Twitter account.

The representaive is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Center “Out of an abundance of caution,” according to the statement.

The statement reads that Thompson began experiencing “cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19. While he is vaccinated, the test came back positive.”

Below is the full statement.

Stick with JET 24 Action News and YourErie.com for the latest information on this breaking story.