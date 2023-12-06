United States Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Rep. Thompson has represented parts of northwest Pennsylvania and much of north central Pennsylvania since being elected in 2009.

In a statement, Thompson said the following:

“After a routine physical and subsequent tests, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this diagnosis is a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.

Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment. I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress.

My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on. I appreciate both prayers and privacy during this time.”