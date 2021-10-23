U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released from Walter Reed hospital

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has been released from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to a tweet on Thompson’s Twitter page, Thompson was released from Walter Reed National Medical Center on Friday evening.

He was receiving outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and has returned home for recovery.

The Congressman thanked doctors, nurses and staff at Walter Reed for their continued care.

According to the statement, Thompson plans to work virtually from home next week.

Below is the full statement from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s Twitter account.

