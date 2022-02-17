U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly requests sand replenishment funding for Presque Isle

Presque Isle sand replenishment should be a top priority for the budget of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

That’s the focus of a letter from Congressman Mike Kelly to the Corps of Engineers.

“Presque Isle is an essential economic and natural resource for Erie and Northwestern Pennsylvania at large. We have an obligation to our constituents and to local businesses to keep our beaches and waterways as healthy and pristine as possible.” U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Kelly is urging the Corps of Engineers to include funding for sand replenishment as part of this year’s work plan and next year’s budget.