U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly speaks out in opposition over $2,000 stimulus checks

Local U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is taking a rare step in breaking ranks with President Donald Trump and opposing the raising of individual stimulus checks to $2,000.

House members passed the $2,000 payment with democratic support.

The Senate could take up the motion this afternoon where its future is much less certain. Representative Kelly explained his vote in a statement, which read in part that the increased payment

“Misses the mark because it is not targeted to people who need it the most and ignores President Trump’s call to reduce wasteful government spending.”