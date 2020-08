U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will host a live, telephone town hall for residents of the 16th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.

The topics that will be discussed in Monday’s town hall are determined by incoming questions. These are likely to include:

The COVID-19 pandemic

Economic relief

Tax return processing

Other Issues

The town hall will take place on Monday, August 3rd at 4:00 p.m.

You can call 855-531-1063 to join in.