U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-16th District) stopped by the JET 24/FOX 66 station Tuesday afternoon to discuss policy issues.

While Rep. Kelly discussed many issues — including the recent Donald Trump rally in Erie, legal woes facing the former president and the Biden family and expanding Medicare advantage for seniors — he also spoke at length about his effort to prevent the proposed French Creek Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the refuge earlier this year.

That plan has faced local and county pushback and Rep. Kelly quickly became an outspoken opponent to the plan. In his comments, he compared the federal government to invasive species.

“And I think just from the time I’ve been in office now, there is such an overreach by our government into people’s personal lives, into private property, into everything that we hold near and dear. I think it’s time to say, ok, stop now. We got a little bit of a let-up and they say, ‘Well we’re going to pause.’ That’s ok to pause, but I want them to walk away from it entirely,” said Rep. Kelly.

Following the opposition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would take its proposal back to the drawing board.

A new plan could be unveiled in the fall.