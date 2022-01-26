U.S. Representative Mike Kelly honors owner of Waldameer for contributions to community

The owner of Waldameer has been named a community champion by Congressman Mike Kelly.

U.S Representative Mike Kelly gave Paul Nelson an award to recognize his contribution to the community.

Congressman Mike Kelly said that this was to honor Nelson and said that Nelson is an American hero and a great patriot to this country.

The owner of Waldameer also received an American flag that has flown over the State Capitol.

“I really appreciate it, but I don’t do all my work for that. I do it because I love Waldameer and I like to keep the prices as low as I can, and I like it for everybody it’s for the whole community,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer & Water World.

Kelly said that this will go into the congressional record.