U.S. Representative Mike Kelly makes special visit to McDowell High School

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly made a special visit to speak with students at McDowell High School.

The Pennsylvania Congressman was invited to speak by the Erie County Teenage Republicans.

A full house of students showed up for the meet and greet.

Kelly says he spent a lot of time in Washington so it is nice to hear from people in his district and especially younger voters.

“We like to hear from them and what they are thinking, what is the most important thing in their mind now, what are the things that keep them up at night and I think it’s always good to test all sections of voters that we represent,” Said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R) PA-District 16.

Representative Kelly has held the 16th District seat since 2011. He is up for re-election this year.