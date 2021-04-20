U.S. Representative Mike Kelly releases statement on conviction of Derek Chauvin

Following the announcement that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) released this statement:

“Our pledge of allegiance declares we are one nation under God that guarantees liberty and justice for all, and today justice was served. The defendant received due process and a jury of his peers determined he was guilty of murdering George Floyd. I respect that decision and admire our judicial system for carrying out a fair trial under the rule of law. Now I pray the Floyd family can find peace, and that our nation can move forward to heal.”