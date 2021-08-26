U.S. Representative Thompson and U.S. Senator Casey release statements about bombing in Kabul

HOWARD — Upon news of deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Republican Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson released the following statement:

“The reports coming out of Afghanistan that citizens and U.S Service members have been injured and some killed by coordinated suicide attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport are horrific. We are praying for those impacted and that Americans and our allies will soon be able to depart the country safely.

“These attacks underscore the serious consequences of this haphazard withdrawal. We know vacating the region will present additional security challenges and empower terrorist groups. It is my hope President Biden will take today’s events into consideration and immediately move to have U.S. and ally forces secure the area to ensure the safety of American and Afghan civilians while reevaluating his arbitrary deadline of total withdrawal by next Tuesday.”

Glenn “GT” Thompson (R), U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District