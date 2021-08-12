U.S.S. Cod departure pushed back

The departure of the U.S.S. Cod is now expected to happen next week.

According to the crew of the Cod Submarine Memorial, the tugboat company that will tow the WWII sub expects to arrive at Donjon Shipbuilding next Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The 105 mile journey back to Cleveland is expected to take about 12 hours with a departure time yet to be determined.

The 312-foot submarine underwent a major overhaul that took almost two months to complete.

