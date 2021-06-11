U.S.S. COD leaving for Erie this weekend

A piece of World War II history is making its way to Erie after being docked in Cleveland for the past 62 years.

This will be the first time the USS COD has been dry docked since 1963.

Depending on the weather, the COD is expected to depart for Erie early Sunday morning. It will be pulled by a tug boat to Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repair for some much-needed repairs and a fresh coat of paint.

“We’re working in solely on what’s below the waterline. That’s the big thing,” said Paul Farace, president of the USS COD Submarine Memorial. “That hasn’t been addressed since her last dry docking in 1963. So even though Lake Erie is freshwater in a benign environment, corrosion never sleeps. It just works at a slower rate than it would in the ocean.”

After arriving in Erie, the submarine is expected to be here for about two months until all repairs are completed.