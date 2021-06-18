U.S.S. COD receives more repairs

The U.S.S. COD is getting touch-ups after its arrival from Cleveland to Erie’s Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

The U.S.S. COD is the only World War II fleet submarine that is still intact.

The general manager of Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair, Rick Hammer, said his team is running through its tanks.

“So, we’re spending the time now to go through the vessels and see what needs to be repaired and what work needs to be performed,” Hammer said. “It’s quite unusual that normally, we come in with a full spike and kind of know what we’re getting into.”

Hammer said the next few days, workers are going to replace the steel of the World War II submarine.

