U.S. Secretary of Commerce visits Erie to discuss businesses getting back on track

Local business owners are speaking out about getting back on track after the pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross talked about this issue here in Erie today.

Ross also talked about U.S. Mexican Canada Agreement which will replace NAFTA and how how it will help local manufacturers.

The United States Mexico Canada Agreement goes into affect on July 1st.

The agreement is focused on creating a level playing field for American workers.

Ross said that 18% of Erie’s workforce is in manufacturing and that most products are made in Erie and are called intermediate goods.

“They go into something else before they are consumed, so as computer products are driven up in sales, it will create the pull factor for demand that help these industries especially the automotive,” said Wilber Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Ross also said that the new trade agreement will help smaller cities and agriculture.

“I think they should see the fruits very quickly because Canada and Mexico are both very big importers of agricultural products,” said Ross.

Michael Webber of Smith Provision Company said that he is glad the secretary is also concerned about reopening the economy safely.

“We can find a way to operate safely, but you have to let these businesses operate safely. It seems the secretary agreed with that, but the federal government is limited in what they can do,” said Michael Webber of Smith Provision Company.

Senator Dan Laughlin said that the Secretary of Commerce seems to understand our local issues and what should be done.

“I think that he was spot on when he said that Erie is well positioned moving forward. We are right in the center of major metropolitan areas and as this USMCA takes affect, hopefully our manufactures will pick up some of these jobs that are being on shored,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R) PA 49th District.

After meeting with business owners, Mr. Ross toured Howard Industries in Fairview.

After his stop in Erie, the Secretary of Commerce headed over to Youngstown before he headed back to Washington D.C.

Ross said that despite the pandemic, he is optimistic on the future of manufacturing.