U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross makes a stop in Erie

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was in town today talking to local business owners about the new trade agreement and how it will impact our area as well as getting us back on track after the pandemic.

The United States Mexico Canada agreement, also known as USMCA goes into effect today, replacing NAFTA.

The secretary says it will create a more level playing field for American workers.

Wilbur says during the pandemic, 15,000 workers were furloughed in Erie, many in the manufacturing industry, and the 18% of jobs in Erie are in manufacturing, double the national average.

“Those jobs made in Erie in manufacturing of what we would call intermediate goods. They go into something else before they are actually consumed. So, as consumer products are driven up in sales, it will create the pull factor for demand that helps these industries.” Ross said.

Ross also toured the local business Howard Industries to understand their manufacturing issues.