U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia visits Erie to announce a more than $1 million grant to the University of Pittsburgh Titusville

A local university is a receiving a more than $1 million grant to help train workers.

The U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia is making way to Erie this morning to announce that the University of Pittsburgh Titusville is a recipient of a grant through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities Program.

According to the government, through this grant the university will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long-term economic vitality.

Locally, this will help train workers in the technical, medical and industrial fields. In total, nearly $30 million was granted nationwide through the Department of Labor.