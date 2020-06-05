U.S. Senator Pat Toomey discusses Erie’s economy and frustration with county remaining in yellow phase

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was in town to talk about getting the economy back on track and his frustration of Erie staying in the yellow phase.

He was at Sara’s Restaurant on Presque Isle to show support of local businesses. Sen. Toomey says that Erie should be in the green phase because the number of COVID-19 cases is so low.

Toomey also believes that many businesses may be shut down for good because of Governor Tom Wolf’s decisions.

“The governor is moving much, much too slowly. There is a price we are paying for every day that we don’t allow people to fully resume economic activity, fully resume the ordinary experience in their lives.” Sen. Toomey said.

Toomey says it’s been clear for two months that there was never any danger of overwhelming the state’s hospitals.