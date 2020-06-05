1  of  4
Breaking News
Five new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County Three more arrest warrants issued following Saturday riot Department of Health: 74,385 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,886 deaths Erie County will not enter Green Phase with next group

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey discusses Erie’s economy and frustration with county remaining in yellow phase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was in town to talk about getting the economy back on track and his frustration of Erie staying in the yellow phase.

He was at Sara’s Restaurant on Presque Isle to show support of local businesses. Sen. Toomey says that Erie should be in the green phase because the number of COVID-19 cases is so low.

Toomey also believes that many businesses may be shut down for good because of Governor Tom Wolf’s decisions.

“The governor is moving much, much too slowly. There is a price we are paying for every day that we don’t allow people to fully resume economic activity, fully resume the ordinary experience in their lives.” Sen. Toomey said.

Toomey says it’s been clear for two months that there was never any danger of overwhelming the state’s hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar