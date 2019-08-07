U.S. Senator Pat Toomey discusses gun control

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has been very vocal on his views on gun control following the mass shootings over last weekend.

Senator Pat Toomey said he has discussed stronger background checks for gun buyers. This coming in the wake of the mass shootings last weekend.

Senator Toomey said he believes the problem is not the guns, but the people who own them. Adding it needs to be harder for people who shouldn’t have a firearm to have one.

Senator Toomey called for stronger background checks to keep guns from violent criminals, and people who are mentally ill. The Senator added he has discussed this with President Trump, and he agrees.

“He has indicated that that’s exactly his approach. Keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, and don’t take guns away from people who are law abiding citizens,” said Pat Toomey, U.S. Senator.