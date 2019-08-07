U.S. Senator Pat Toomey hosts forum on combating current opioid epidemic

Senator Pat Toomey made a stop in Warren County to host a forum on combating the opioid epidemic. The discussion brought in several county leaders.

The discussion brought up the struggles Warren County is facing with the current drug epidemic.

One of the many suggestions brought up during the meeting was the question of marijuana being an alternative to what is considered harder drugs.

This coming from Warren County District Attorney Robert Greene, who said there needs to be stronger research into the effects of the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Greene said this may or may not be the key to solving the epidemic, adding there needs to be more research done on THC. Senator Toomey said the epidemic is one that continues to change.

“As this problem evolves, our response to it, the tools that we provide, the resources we provide, they have to evolve also,” said Pat Toomey, U.S. Senator.

Senator Toomey said he looks forward to continuing the conversation about ways to end the opioid and heroin epidemics.