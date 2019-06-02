UE 506: Negotiations mean lower earnings

by: Scott Bremner

Unionized laborers at the Wabtec plant in Lawrence Park are urging the company to keep products made in Erie.

In a guest editorial in the Sunday Times-News, those workers also admit they are not going to prevail with everything for which they are seeking, stating, “We are in the final days of a negotiation that we know will result in lower earnings for our families..”

The two sides are facing a midnight Monday deadline that ends a 90-day negotiating period agreed to by both sides. And both sides have said they are not looking for an extension on that agreement.

