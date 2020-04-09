UE Local 506 Notified of Positive COVID19 Case at Wabtec

A statement released late Wednesday by UE Local 506 Business Agent, Michael Ferritto, says that they have been notified of an employee of Wabtec testing positive for COVID19. The employee reportedly works in Building 63, however had been out sick since March 26th. That official also states that Wabtec performed a “deep cleaning” of the building the following day, (March 27th), as part of their “COVID19 Safety Plan.” Upon the notification of the confirmed case, second shift employees in Building 63 were sent home early Wednesday. They were also instructed to stay home through the rest of the week to allow for another “deep cleaning” of the building.

Ferritto adds, “We are [working] through how to approach the next step. Anyone who is directed to take [time] off should file for unemployment regardless of earnings this week. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

The statement also says that if an employee is experiencing any symptoms of the virus they should stay home and contact their doctor immediately.



