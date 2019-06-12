UE Locals 506 and 618 have ratified four-year contract with Wabtec

UE Locals 506 and 618 have voted yes to a four-year contract with Wabtec. The following is a press release from the union:

The members of UE Locals 506 and 618 ratified the first four-year contract agreement with their new employer, Wabtec. The ratification comes on the back of 128 days of negotiations. This contract reaches an agreement on terms of employment, including pay, benefits, hours, leave, and health and safety policies.

â€œThe UE workers building Wabtec locomotives are the best in the world,â€ said Scott Slawson, UE Local 506 President. â€œThe grit and discipline of this workforce has been on display throughout this difficult process, but there is no doubt that these workers will prove their worth with their new employer as they have for generations.

â€œFrom day one of this process, our members have been committed to protecting a healthy and safe work environment, while supporting our families and local economyâ€”this agreement sets a course that will provide Wabtec an opportunity to grow and succeed in Erie County.â€

About UE Local 506 “UE” is the abbreviation for United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, a democratic national union representing workers in a wide variety of sectors. UE Local 506, which represents 1,700 hourly workers at the Wabtec plant in Lawrence Park, Pennsylvania, is a rank-and-file-union whose members set the policies of the union and make all of the decisions of importance in a democratic and collective manner. UE Local 506 has represented GE workers since 1937.