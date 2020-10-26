UK kitchen retailer to set up North American HQ, manufacturing facility in Luzerne County

United Kingdom’s largest kitchen retailer will establish its North American headquarters and a manufacturing center in Luzerne County, creating almost 400 jobs.

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Wren Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of custom kitchen cabinets, will establish its North American headquarters and a manufacturing center in the Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and Sugar Notch Borough.

“Wren Manufacturing’s choice to establish its North American headquarters in Pennsylvania speaks to what our commonwealth can offer to businesses looking to grow and expand,” said Gov. Wolf. “This move will make a great difference in this Luzerne County community, making nearly 400 new jobs available as our economy moves toward recovery.”

Wren Manufacturing is a privately-owned British designer, manufacturer, and retailer of custom kitchen cabinets.

The company intends to add retail centers across North America and provide support to them from this location.

“We’re excited to bring our vertically integrated model to the United States, the largest home improvement market in the world,” said Rafal Klimek, Manufacturing and Logistics Director for Wren Kitchens. “Luzerne County has a tremendous amount of talent in the local area and its location allows us to reach a huge percentage of the American population within a short drive time.”

Wren Manufacturing received a funding proposal from DCED for a $1.25 million Pennsylvania First grant, $392,400 in funding for job training through the WEDnet program, and $720,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The company may also be eligible for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.