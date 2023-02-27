The Jefferson Educational Society had an important speaker on Monday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second year.

The Ukrainian-born professor spoke about the Russian territorial gains and annexations in the last year. She also talked about the counter-offensives that Ukraine has waged, how the Ukrainian resistance has taken shape in various forms and the prospect for peace and resolution to the conflict.

“Also as a Ukrainian, I think I have a bit of take from the inside of this conflict. If anything, I read both Ukrainian and Russian, so for that alone I think I bring a valuable insight in terms of information that might not be available to Americans,” said Lena Surzhko-Harned, Ph.D., Penn State Behrend.

The doctor is also an accomplished author who has published several papers dealing with issues of nationalism and ethnic conflict.