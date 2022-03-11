One local college student from Ukraine has organized a rally to show support for her home country.

“Just imagine waking up at 5 a.m. because of the bombing sounds. When you are ten years old, she was so disappointed,” said Oleksandra (Sasha) Shafran, Allegheny College Freshman student from Ukraine.

Born in Ukraine, Sasha Shafran is talking about what her ten-year old sister and family are going through in her home country. Shafran is a freshman at Allegheny College and she organized a rally on campus to support people in Ukraine.

“I organized the protest mainly for my Ukrainian friends and family to know that I support them and I’m here for them and I’m doing my best. It actually turned out to be bigger than the support because people called the embassies of their countries,” Shafran said.

Shafran said that she is glad that her family is safe and she would want to help and fight for her country.

“I’m so glad my family is safe and I wish I was there because, literally, if someone gave me a gun right now I would do my job. I’m not sad, I’m really mad,” Shafran said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Allegheny College has helped Shafran organize a trip to visit her family in Poland. She said she is very excited about this opportunity.