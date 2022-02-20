Ukraine native concerned over family back home

As thousands of Russian troops sit on the Ukraine boarder, one local resident is worried about what will happen to his family living in Ukraine.

It’s a sad situation for many worried families right now in this situation.

“With all of this happening, I’m really worried about them. Hopefully it’s not going to happen, but I know Ukranian people will fight for their land because they like freedom,” said Yuriy Kokhanevich, Family Lives in Ukraine.

Yuriy was born and raised in Ukraine but moved to Erie. He has lived in Erie for 22 years.

While his parents, extended family, and friends are currently living in Ukraine, and most of them live close to the border, Yuriy is worried what will happen if Russia invades.

“I talked to a friend yesterday, then my cousin. They basically just living day by day, and like I said they are praying this is not going to happen, but a lot of people sign up for the army and training you know. Hoping for the best but prepared for the worst,” said Kokhanevich.

His family will do whatever it takes to keep their homeland safe.

“That’s the only thing I was asking them, maybe leave for now, but they were like no we are not. A lot of people are willing to fight until the end to protect their country and family,” said Kokhanevich.

To stay connected with his family, Kokhanevich video chats with them every weekend while sometimes fearing that it could be the last conversation.

“It’s sad and it hurts because I really don’t want it to happen, but there is nothing you can really do about it. That’s the worst thing,” said Kokhanevich.

Kokhanevich said that most of his family in Ukraine are already in the military to fight for their country.