Area relief agencies continue to prepare for Ukrainian refugees, part of President Biden’s 100,000 person relocation plan.

In the meantime, the refugees who are already in Erie are settling into a new way of life.

You can’t blame 25-year-old Neyla Parseniuk for being a little worried about how she would be welcomed in America after taking a path from Ukraine to Poland, to Amsterdam, to Mexico, to Pittsburgh, then to Erie.

“At first, yes, of course I was scared. Then I came here and met all these amazing people from the church. I was overwhelmed at first to be honest and I was so, so thankful and happy to meet these amazing people who really want to love on me and help me,” said Nayla Parseniuk, refugee.

One thing that made the experience easier is Ukrainian families willing to help arriving refugees get comfortable.

While Ukrainian families are willing to help, so are area charities, two questions still remain — we still don’t know how many refugees are coming, we also don’t know when they will get here.

The charities are doing the best they can. They are looking for families with Ukrainian ties willing to house refugees when they do arrive.

“I would encourage the families in the Erie area thinking about the same thing, they could contact us here at Catholic Charities and perhaps that would help us with our housing problems,” said Deacon Dick Brogdan, Catholic Charities.

Some refugees are adjusting to a new life in a new land with relatives they have not seen in years.

“When she came she was a little unsure what to think because she hadn’t seen them in a long time, but when she got here everything was so comfortable for her and it made her feel safe and at home in a way,” said Yulia Prymachenko, 22-year-old refugee.