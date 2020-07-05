Ultimate disc dog competition takes place in Erie

A dog competition took place on July 5th on Lake Pleasant Road. This is not your normal dog competition.

The competition is sort of like playing fetch, except the dog owner throws the Frisbee and the dogs receive scoring points depending on how far out they can fetch the Frisbee and how many times they can catch it in one minute.

The organizer of the event said that the competition was a socially distant way to have some fun.

“We’ve had a blast and the community has been really supportive. We really have got the club going pretty quickly,” said Lisa Yan, Erie Ultimate Disc Dog Club Captain.

This organization has now been asked to host a regional competition here in Erie.