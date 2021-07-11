Ultimate frisbee tournament returns to Presque Isle State Park

An ultimate frisbee tournament returns to the beaches of Presque Isle State Park.

It was the 20th Annual Don’t Give Up the Disc Tournament. The event concluded this afternoon at Beach 11.

The two day tournament featured nine teams from Erie, Pittsburgh, Ohio, and North Carolina.

The director of the tournament said they had to cancel the event last year so it is refreshing to see people playing frisbee again.

“It’s just great to see it and just by hosting this event every year it’s great to see families pick up frisbees and start playing. So it’s always great to see people throwing discs around,” said Hayden Weaver, Director of Erie Ultimate League Enterprises.

Every Tuesday and Sunday frisbee players gather on Beach 11 for pick up games and anyone is welcome to attend.

To learn more about this tournament, check out their Facebook page.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list