Unaccompanied migrant children arrive overnight in Erie from the U.S. Mexico border

150 migrants have arrived overnight from the U.S. Mexico border.

Children under the age of 12 are being housed at the Pennsylvania International Academy off of Oliver Road.

There’s a medical team from the National Institute of Health assisting the children.

The kids will be tested for COVID-19 every four days, and were tested before they came to Erie.

The Pennsylvania International Academy is designated as an emergency intake site by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The move is part of the Biden Administration’s plan to move solitary children without adults to better housing.

“They’re sleeping, they are tired puppies. They got into the Erie Airport last night around 8 p.m. and got here around 10:30 p.m. and were seen by the medical team here. They’ve been given food, given clean clothes, and a shower. They were so excited to shower, some haven’t showered for like 15 days. Now they’re sleeping,” said Trish Danner, PIO, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

If you’d like to help the migrant children you can visit www.hfi-pgh.org.