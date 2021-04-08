Unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States could be housed in Erie

The crisis at the U.S. – Mexico border continues to steal headlines as thousands of children make their way across the border, often without an adult by their side.

This has led to many facilities in the south being overcrowded.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning to tell us about one local facility that could help ease the burden at the southern border.

Unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States at the U.S. – Mexico border could be housed in Erie.

Fontaine was at the Erie Bank Sports Park in Summit Township this morning with more.

The owner of this complex, which includes dormitories typically used for traveling athletes, has reportedly offered up the space to help house unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S. – Mexico border.

According to Representative Mike Kelly’s office, they are aware someone in Erie has offered the dormitories at Erie Bank Sports Park to the federal government to house migrant children.

Representative Kelly’s office provided a statement from the Department of Homeland Security:

“I can confirm that the site has been assessed, but the assessment is currently being reviewed by HHS and there has been no decision on whether it can be used by HHS to house unaccompanied children.”

The dorms can house as many as 500 people at one time.

We will continue to bring you the latest on this story as more information becomes available.