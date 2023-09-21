Fairview Township, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating underage drinking as part of a train vs SUV accident that happened in Fairview early Wednesday morning.

Two men, ages 19 and 20, were heading south on Eaton Road in Fairview Township on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 a.m. when the Nissan SUV they were in was hit by a train.

The driver, 19, of Fairview Township, reportedly told police he thought he could beat the train. The SUV was significantly damaged and was towed from the scene.

Due to the impact of the train, the passenger, 20, of Fairview Township, was pinned and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of reported minor injuries and released.

State Police report a DUI investigation is underway.

Fairview Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Lakeshore Fire Department and West County Paramedics responded to the scene.