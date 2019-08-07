Undercover Billionaire featuring Erie premieres on Discovery Channel

A new reality show featuring Erie premiered on the Discovery Network.

Undercover Billionaire made its debut last night, which follows billionaire Glenn Stearns in his quest to create a million dollar business, starting with only 100 dollars.

The Underdog BBQ, which has been open for a while now, is the business created in the show, although the first episode didn’t show it.

We spoke with one of the subjects of the show about the challenges involved.

“He truly is here for the business. There’s a lot of naysayers out there when they first read the first few articles saying, ‘this guys going to do this up, and go disappear.’ He truly is here for the business,” said RJ Messenger, Owner, Iron Empire, Underdog BBQ.

The show airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.