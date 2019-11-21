“Undercover Billionaire” Glenn Stearns speaks to students at Gannon University

Business mogul Glenn Stearns, the star of the show “Undercover Billionaire” was back in Erie today. This time, he wasn’t here to start a business, but rather to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Back in the summer, the City of Erie was thrown back into the national spotlight, but not for crime or snow. It was all because billionaire Glenn Stearns came to town and started the Underdog BBQ restaurant. The catch was that he only had $100 in his pocket and a 90-day deadline.

“It’s been fun to come back and see what’s happening and watch the restaurant grow,” Stearns said.

Stearns and his wife Mindy were in Erie Thursday, but this time, the goal was to inspire young entrepreneurs by sharing their tips for success.

“Taking risk is essential in growth and when you run into issues, when you have setbacks, they are really learning experiences,” Stearns said.

Richard Makowski, a graduate business student from Gannon University was one of the people who helped Stearns grow Underdog BBQ. Makowski is from Germany and he says Stearns has inspired him to stay in Erie and start a business.

“There’s opportunity in Erie, there’s things to be done in Erie,” Makowski said. “You don’t need to have a lot to start a business and be successful and make money.”

Even though Underdog BBQ fell short of the million dollar goal by $250,000 Stearns says future entrepreneurs can still learn from his journey in Erie.

“If you don’t give up, it will work out,”Stearns said. “It always does.”

Stearns saying that Underdog BBQ is thriving and if the restaurant continues to do well, he will consider opening other restaurants in the future.