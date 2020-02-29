“Undercover Billionaire” Glenn Stearns to speak at Gannon University’s spring commencement

Gannon University announced today that Glenn Stearns, the founder of Stearns Lending LLC as well as the star of Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire” will make his return to Erie to be the keynote speaker at Gannon’s spring commencement.

The commencement is set for Sunday, May 9 at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The university will award him with an honorary degree to recognize his contributions to Gannon and to Erie. He was first introduced to the community when he went undercover to launch a business venture with aid from Gannon’s entrepreneurial resources.

This was featured on “Undercover Billionaire.”

Underdog BBQ, the company he built while on the show is still operating in Erie.