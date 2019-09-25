Undercover Billionaire season finale watch party held at Underdog BBQ

The journey to a one million dollar company in Erie comes to an end.

The show Undercover Billionaire followed businessman Glenn Stearns as he tried to build a business here in Erie in just three months.

A season finale watch party was held last night at Underdog BBQ, the business created by Stearns and a team of people he met in Erie after arriving here.

Among those at the watch party were a couple from Texas who stopped in Erie just to visit Underdog BBQ.

“It was great to have a winning team behind him and just proves if you have the right people you can make it work,” said John Williams, Austin, Texas.

Last night’s highly anticipated finale revealed the business is valued at $750,000.