Underdog Barbecue hosts Pups on the Patio

Underdog Barbecue is hosting an event they are calling Pups on the Patio.

Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Underdog Barbecue is inviting people and their dogs to the restaurant patio.

The restaurant is giving away free homemade dog treats to those who bring their four legged friends.

The manager said that since they reopened the restaurant, more people have been choosing to sit outside. Often times these people will bring their dogs with them.

“So we’ve had an increase in people bringing their animals with them and we’d see the dogs out on the patio out here and we thought we’ll wow what if we could offer something to their animals. So we started doing that and it’s been successful,” said Jennifer Flack, Catering Manager of Underdog Barbecue.

Underdog Barbecue has been hosting Pups on the Patio for the past three Sundays. This will continue every Sunday for the remainder of the summer.