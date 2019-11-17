Underdog BBQ and Voodoo Brewery teaming up to save lives of animals

Underdog BBQ and Voodoo Brewery are teaming up to save animals’ lives.

The restaurants are supporting Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center throughout November.

The month-long event will donate $1 to the adoption center for every Voodoo Beer sold. Underdog BBQ currently has four different beers on tap from Voodoo to choose from.

“We’re underdogs, it’s part of what we do is hopefully in the future we want to do more stuff like this so being able to give back to the community is huge for us.” said Kelsey Hofius, General Manager of Underdog BBQ.

The fundraiser ends on November 30th.