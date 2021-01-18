Underdog BBQ creates over 100 meals for those in need

A local restaurant is giving to those in need.

Underdog BBQ created over 100 meals for today’s giving event while teaming up with workers from the City of Erie’s Refuge Department who donated the funds to pay for the meals.

The meals were distributed at the Barber National Institute to those in need today during lunch time.

“We are just so fortunate that we have a group such as Underdog BBQ who is that committed to the community to help those families in need,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey from the Barber National Institute.

Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey said that just like so many in our community, many of the Barber Institute families have also experienced job losses and other devastating effects from the pandemic.