A local restaurant is coming back to Erie in a big way.

Underdog BBQ has re-opened its doors in the former Perkins restaurant located on West 8th Street.

The restaurant held a ribbon cutting and opened to the public Friday morning. Underdog BBQ was on Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire and was sold to Mercyhurst University alumni, Ashley Messenger.

Messenger said she and the crew bought the location last year and renovated the entire building themselves.

“A thing I always promised myself was to give people the chance to maintain through this. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, I knew that everybody was going to take a hard hit financially, physically, mentally. We’ve retained all of our employees, I couldn’t be prouder,” said Ashley Messenger, owner, Underdog BBQ.

Messenger said this location allows them to expand their offerings along with off-site catering and national shipping.