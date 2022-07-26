One local restaurant is temporarily closing its doors, but will soon reopen at a new location.

Underdog BBQ will serve the Erie community at the former Perkins on West 8th Street.

According to Erie Times News, the manager Ashley Messenger said that the new location will need work done to the building including a new roof.

Messenger said that she hoped to continue operating out of Underdog BBQ on West Lake Road until Perkins could undergo renovations.

The sale of the property is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.