Underground fire in downtown Erie blamed for wireless outage

The underground fire in downtown Erie continues to cause problems, this time for cell phone customers.

A transformer failed at 10th and State Streets on Tuesday night, igniting a smoky fire and causing a power outage.

According to AT&T, it’s also to blame for wireless service disruptions.

In a statement, the company indicates their technicians are unable to make repairs until Penelec cleans the scene and repair their equipment. AT&T is placing two portable cell sites in the area to serve first responders.

The statement does not include a definite time for service to be restored.

