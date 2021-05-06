“Unearth” star Marc Blucas returns home for encore showing of film

The star and producer of a locally made film comes home for an encore showing.

Girard native Marc Blucas stars in “Unearth,” filmed in western Pennsylvania.

The movie was featured at Sunset Drive-In last week to a crowd of 400 people.

It’s popularity prompting the owners of the drive-in to show the movie again, this time with Blucas in attendance.

Blucas shared what it meant to be part of a film that hits close to home.

“It’s a really emotional place for me and to be able to do it, kind of, in your hometown and be a part of potentially presenting a new industry or an opportunity for the community to thrive and people get involved means that much more to me.” Blucas said.

Fans had the chance to meet with Blucas before watching the movie. Between 50 and 80 cars showed up for Thursday night’s showing of the film.