Unemployed Pennsylvanians must file for weekly benefits by tonight as state gets ready to transition to new UC system

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding unemployed Pennsylvanians that the Unemployment Compensation (UC) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) filing system goes offline tonight to transition to a new system.
Claimants filing for the benefit week of May 30 to June 5 must file by 9:00 PM tonight due to the transition to the new unemployment compensation system.
“The transition to the new, faster, and easier-to-use unemployment system is underway,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “We will be working hard over the next few days to ensure a smooth, successful launch of this much-needed new unemployment system.”
The Department of L&I is offering upcoming workshops to help those learn how to navigate the new system.
- Saturday, June 5 at 9:30 AM for Claimants (English)
- Saturday, June 5 at 11:00 AM for Claimants (Spanish)
A full list of scheduled workshops and links to connect to them are here. Recordings of each workshop will be uploaded to this page on www.uc.pa.gov.
L&I is also has topic-specific instructional videos available, including:
- Login – Create a New Keystone ID
- Login with an Existing Keystone ID
- Reset a Forgotten Password
- How to File an Appeal
- Waiting Room 101
- How to Change Communication Preferences
Claimant User Guides:
- How to login (Spanish)
- File weekly certifications (Spanish)
- Open a new claim (Spanish)
- Overpayment management (Spanish)
- Appeal process (Spanish)
- Fact-finding (Spanish)
- Dashboard – Quick Start Guide
Employer User Guides:
Claimant and Employer User Guides:
