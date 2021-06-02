Unemployed Pennsylvanians must file for weekly benefits by tonight as state gets ready to transition to new UC system

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding unemployed Pennsylvanians that the Unemployment Compensation (UC) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) filing system goes offline tonight to transition to a new system.

Claimants filing for the benefit week of May 30 to June 5 must file by 9:00 PM tonight due to the transition to the new unemployment compensation system.

“The transition to the new, faster, and easier-to-use unemployment system is underway,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “We will be working hard over the next few days to ensure a smooth, successful launch of this much-needed new unemployment system.”

The Department of L&I is offering upcoming workshops to help those learn how to navigate the new system.

A full list of scheduled workshops and links to connect to them are here. Recordings of each workshop will be uploaded to this page on www.uc.pa.gov.

