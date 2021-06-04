Unemployment compensation system down as state transitions to new system

A complete overhaul of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation System means it will be down for a spell, and that has some staffing agencies perking up.

Career Concepts President Marc Turner says this switch could not have happened at a better time.

He says there is an all time high of job openings, over 800 jobs, so it’s a great time to jump back into the job market if you are waiting to be recalled.

“There are so many employers out there that are willing to train and willing to just get anybody in to do work,” said Marc Turner, president, Career Concepts.

The new system is supposed to be back up and running on June 8th. Claimants are still able to contact the Unemployment Compensation Service Center by phone or mail.