We got a break from the unhealthy air yesterday afternoon and evening as the main pollutants moved to our south. Unfortunately, the winds shifted from the south overnight, and the unhealthy air quality has come back into the region today. Expect Air Quality Index to stay in the 140-180 range (Unhealthy) for the balance of this Friday. The same precautions should be exercised as the previous days of unhealthy air quality. The air quality expected to improve this weekend with anticipated rain showers and some storms.