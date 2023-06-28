Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/Yourerie.com) — Unhealthy air quality continues to affect the majority of Pennsylvania for Thursday, June 29th.

National map of air quality alerts since June 28, 2023, 05:00 PM EDT. Yellow represents moderate levels. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Red is unhealthy. Purple is very unhealthy. Maroon is hazardous. Photo courtesy of airnow.com.

Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires is now flowing through parts of the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S. The smoke today has made the air in Erie very unhealthy to inhale, especially for the most vulnerable. According to AirNow, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach 190 on Thursday, which is just 10 points below the “very unhealthy” category.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should limit outdoor exposure time as much as possible. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and consider moving activities indoors.

The AQI is forecast to drop back down to moderate levels by Friday.