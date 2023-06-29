Canadian smoke will give us another day of unhealthy air quality levels. On the good side, the air is not as unhealthy as yesterday. If in general good health, normal routine can be practiced. If you do need to extert yourself, watch for excessive coughing, dizziness or shortness of breath. For those with minor lung/cardiac/diabetic issues, exertion is not recommended, though normal routine should be okay. If you have more serious medical issues, it is still recommended that you stay indoors and run A/C or the furnace fan to circulate air in the house. Conditions are expected to improve more tomorrow.